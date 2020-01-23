Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina grocery store worker who says she was fired after reporting sexual harassment at work has filed a lawsuit against the company. The Charlotte Observer reports the 54-year-old woman accuses an Ingles assistant store manager of inappropriate touching and crude comments toward her while on the job. She says the man also repeatedly expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with her. The woman says she reported the behavior to the store manager and was fired. The woman filed the federal lawsuit Friday against the Asheville-based chain for employment discrimination. The supermarket didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.