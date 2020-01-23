Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The director of South Carolina prisons is asking for more than $100 million to upgrade security and raise employee salaries. Director Bryan Stirling appeared Wednesday before a panel of three House members for the first of about a half-dozen meetings about his request. Stirling wants a new electronic lock system to replace the physical key needed to unlock each cell. He also wants to modernize air conditioning and heating systems; repair and buy new fencing; and build elevated, secured platforms so guards can see an entire wing while being separated from inmates. Recent violence at both South Carolina and Mississippi prisons are on Stirling and lawmaker's minds.