Live 5 Scambusters: FedEx delivers scam warning about phishing texts and emails

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FedEx has put out a warning about a scam that may be targeting your phone.
Phishing emails and text messages from delivery companies like FedEx or Amazon are big around the holidays when millions of packages are being delivered. FedEx posted a warning on social media about fraudulent texts and emails. It says the messages are not from FedEx and they should be deleted.
The messages appear to be personalized by using your name. The same message has been shared on social media addressed to different people. Each message has exactly the same tracking code and a link to click. FedEx warns you not to click the link. It could contain malware and infect your phone.
These messages can be reported to Fed Ex by emailing abuse@fedex.com.
Similar phishing attacks have been reported by Amazon customers in the first month of 2020. These emails claiming an “information issue with your account.” It’s another phishing effort to get your account number or get you to click the link with potential malware. These emails can be reported to stop-spoofing@amazon.com.
Any phishing attempts like these can be reported to the FBI at ic3.gov or the FTC at FTC.gov/complaint.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
