Man serving life for a triple shooting granted a new trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man given three life sentences for a wounding three men at bar in Goose Creek will get a new trial after a judge overturned his conviction.
Jason Gourdine had been in state prison, serving life without parole for the July 2013 shooting at the Nowhere Bar and Grill in Goose Creek.
In court papers, Gourdine claimed his attorney failed to properly represent him during his trial. Court documents state a an appeals judge agreed and threw out Gourdine’s conviction.
After his release from prison, Gourdine was re-arrested on the charges from the bar shooting.
According to jail records, he posted bond on Wednesday and was released from the Berkeley County Jail. He is awaiting a retrial on the attempted murder charges.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies said Gourdine and a second man, Steven Moses, went into the bar and argued with a bartender.
Investigators say the two men left and waited in the parking lot. Deputies say Gourdine grabbed a shotgun and opened fire on customers who were leaving the bar.
Three people were injured.
Investigators say Gourdine and Moses were seen on surveillance video at the time of the shooting.
Gourdine was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and was sentenced to life without parole.
The second suspect, Moses was convicted and was sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder and five years for criminal conspiracy.
Gourdine’s trial attorney, Steve Davis, has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.