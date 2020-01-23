Mt. Pleasant Police investigating juvenile’s 911 call for suspicious couple

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are investigating after a juvenile called 911 for suspicious people at Oakland Market last Friday.
The juvenile said they were approached by a couple asking for assistance with their vehicle and declined because they felt suspicious about the interaction, police said.
Officers responded and couldn’t find anyone matching the description given by the juvenile.
“Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and officers have been conducting extra patrols in the area,” Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chris Rosier said. “We will provide updates as new information is available.”
A post on Facebook said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Walmart at Oakland Market. The post also speculated that the unidentified couple may have been trying to abduct the juvenile or the couple was involved in sex trafficking, but the police department did not confirm that information.
