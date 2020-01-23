Orangeburg man accused of shooting at police indicted on federal firearm charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Orangeburg man faces a federal charge in addition to state charges in connection with an incident in which he allegedly fired at police officers.
Phillip Michael King was charged Thursday in federal court with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
That charge is in addition to state charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun, and possession of a stolen handgun with a damaged or removed serial number, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Lance Crick said.
The charges stem from an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 22, 2018, in the 1600 block of Mclaine Street. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said officers attempted to pull over a stolen car when someone inside the car fired on them. King was one of two people arrested in the incident.
The federal indictment alleges that King had a Smith & Wesson, Model SW9VE, 9mm pistol and various rounds of 9mm ammunition and that at the time, federal law prohibited King from possessing a firearm or ammunition because of at least one prior felony conviction.
King faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release on the federal indictment, Crick said. If the court determines enhanced penalties apply based on the King’s prior criminal record, King may face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life, a fine of $250,000, and 5 years of supervised release, he said.
The charge against King was the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
