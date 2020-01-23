Petit Named Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Charleston Southern sophomore pitcher RJ Petit was tabbed as the Big South preseason pitcher of the year on Thursday ahead of the 2020 season.
Petit looks to pick up where he left off after a stellar freshman campaign. The Rock Hill, S.C. native received Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American honors and was named First Team All-Big South. He posted the team's best ERA (2.45) and opposing batting average (.163) while totaling 19 looking strikeouts, tied for the eighth-most in the conference. Petit moved into the closer role last season and tallied five saves, the fourth-most in the conference.
Radford senior infielder JD Mundy was named the preseason player of the year. Mundy was a First Team All-Big South selection in 2019 after he started in all 56 games he appeared in and hit .304 with a .412 OBP and a .588 slugging percentage, marks that ranked 25th, 10th and second, respectively in the Big South. He led the team and finished fourth in Big South with 13 home runs, while driving in a team-high 55 runs.
Two-time defending champion Campbell University has been voted the Big South Conference’s preseason baseball favorite by the league’s head coaches, it was announced today by the conference office.
The Camels, last year’s regular-season and Tournament champion, received seven first-place votes and 91 total points to win the league in 2020. Campbell is coming off a 37-21 season in 2019, won the Big South with a 19-7 conference mark, and advanced to the Finals of the Greenville Regional. CU welcomes back five overall starters, 11 position players and nine pitchers this season.
High Point received one first-place vote and was second in the preseason poll with 82 points, while Radford received one first-place vote and finished in the third spot with 79 points. Winthrop, last year’s Big South Tournament Runner-Up, collected the remaining first-place vote and was fourth with 74 points. Presbyterian College was fifth with 60 points, with Gardner-Webb in the sixth spot with 50 points. Charleston Southern landed in the seventh position (41 points), USC Upstate garnered eighth-place (32 points), followed by UNC Asheville (ninth, 25 points) and Longwood (10th, 16 points).
Charleston Southern opens 2020 at home against Maryland. First pitch is set for 6pm from Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.