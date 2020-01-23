Petit Named Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year

High Point received one first-place vote and was second in the preseason poll with 82 points, while Radford received one first-place vote and finished in the third spot with 79 points. Winthrop, last year’s Big South Tournament Runner-Up, collected the remaining first-place vote and was fourth with 74 points. Presbyterian College was fifth with 60 points, with Gardner-Webb in the sixth spot with 50 points. Charleston Southern landed in the seventh position (41 points), USC Upstate garnered eighth-place (32 points), followed by UNC Asheville (ninth, 25 points) and Longwood (10th, 16 points).