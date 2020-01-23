Police investigating shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for the gunman in a Wednesday night shooting.
Officers responded to the area of Pinecrest Apartments on McMillan Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Police found the victim lying by a flagpole and brick wall at the entrance to the complex, an incident report states.
Police the 20-year-old victim was shot in the face but was conscious and breathing. EMS took the man to an area hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.