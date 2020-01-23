Police seek suspect in Georgetown murder, armed robbery case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a murder suspect sought in a fatal shooting in Georgetown.
The Georgetown Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Malachi Kadeem Thompson who is wanted for murder and armed robbery.
The charges are in connection to a shooting that happened on the 2000 block of Legion Street on Monday.
“During the course of the investigation, information was obtained identifying Thompson as a suspect,” police said.
If anyone has any information you are urged to call police at (843) 545-4300, the tip line at (843) 545-4400 or 911.
Thompson is considered armed and dangerous.
