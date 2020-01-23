Public raises questions over flood relief plan in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown approved a new Storm Water Management Plan in December.
This $21 million floodwater reduction plan has left some residents unhappy about the changes.
The new plan raises stormwater rates for all residents from $6 to $8 per month.
At the end of last year, the city hired an engineering firm, WK Dickson, to create this plan. They introduced a 12-part project that would address flood issues in most areas.
However, some residents oppose this decision, saying not every resident paying the new fee will see relief from the plan.
The city has also posted a fee calculator on their website for non-residential property owners and business owners.
Usually, the city does not allow the public to speak during workshop meetings, but today they are inviting residents and those with business interests to express their concerns.
The area has also experienced flooding in the past. During Hurricane Florence, the Front Street area saw some water but not nearly as much as anticipated.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the City of Georgetown’s Municipal Court located at 2222 Highmarket St., Georgetown, SC.
