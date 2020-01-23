Trident Medical Center holds ‘honor walk’ for 29-year-old father

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early Thursday morning, Trident Medical Center held an honor walk for a 29-year-old father of three children.
Justin Holt was a native of Tennessee who moved to the Lowcountry one year ago and also leaves behind a wife.
The walks give family and hospital staff a chance to line the halls and show their respect, as well as support the gift of organ donation.
Holt’s parents described him as a very giving person.
Sharing Hope South Carolina officials say more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for transplants and more than 20 will likely die on Thursday before receiving one.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.