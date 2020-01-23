Vila leads Chattanooga over The Citadel 92-69

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Ramon Vila had 17 points to lead five Chattanooga players in double figures as the Mocs routed The Citadel 92-69 on Wednesday night. Matt Ryan and David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points apiece for the Mocs. A.J. Caldwell and Stefan Kenic chipped in 11 points each. Jean-Baptiste also had seven rebounds.