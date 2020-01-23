Widow of pedestrian killed in chase sues Hanahan police, City of North Charleston

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The widow of a pedestrian, who was fatally struck during a car chase, is suing the Hanahan Police Department and the City of North Charleston.
The incident happened on Feb. 11, 2018 when police officers were pursuing Terrence A. Green who was charged with reckless homicide for the death of Rosael Gutierrez-Toledo.
Lawyers for Gutierrez-Toledo’s widow said police officers failed to “exercise reasonable or slight care to follow known law enforcement protocols” regarding high speed pursuits which led to Gutierrez-Toledo’s death.
Authorities say the chase started in Hanahan and led to North Charleston where Green fatally struck Gutierrez-Toledo.
The lawsuit states that the chase started when a sergeant with the Hanahan Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorist, later identified as Green, who then accelerated and fled.
According to lawyers, the sergeant pursued the vehicle through a series of residential areas in high speeds while disregarding multiple traffic lights.
As the chase approached North Charleston, units with the North Charleston Police Department joined in the pursuit.
The suit states that during the chase, Green struck Gutierrez-Toledo while he was legally crossing the road at the intersection of Read Street and Remount Road.
