Berkeley County sheriff announces one arrest, another sought in triple murder

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis has announced the arrest of one person and a search for another person in a triple murder case in which the victims were found in a car in a field in the Pineville area.
Deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington from St. Stephens and are searching for 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey from Summerville.
Washington has been charged
The bodies of Martice Green, 23, of Saint Stephen; Desmond Williams, 22, of Saint Stephen and Malik Gibbs, 19, of Saint Stephen; were found Monday. Deputies discovered the victims in the area of Crawl Hill Drive near Highway 45. According to an incident report released Tuesday, deputies found shell casings and blood on the road.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the discovery was made after emergency responders received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a disabled car that appeared to have been involved in a car accident.
When deputies arrived they found a car in a field nearby, and in the vehicle were three bodies.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has any information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
