Bucs continue winning ways, take third-straight Thursday

Charleston Southern (10-9, 4-3 Big South) opened the second half with a 12-2 run to break what was a 33-all tie at the break for a 45-35 lead before holding a margin as high as 12 in the closing 20 minutes. Presbyterian (8-12, 5-2 Big South) would fight back into the contest with their own run but a LeXander trey with 6:27 to play would give CSU a 60-59 lead, one they would hold to the final whistle.