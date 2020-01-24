Bucs continue winning ways, take third-straight Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Two key treys from Duncan LeXander and free throws down the stretch pushed Charleston Southern men’s basketball to their third-straight Big South win Thursday night taking down Presbyterian 74-66 inside Buccaneer Field House.
Charleston Southern (10-9, 4-3 Big South) opened the second half with a 12-2 run to break what was a 33-all tie at the break for a 45-35 lead before holding a margin as high as 12 in the closing 20 minutes. Presbyterian (8-12, 5-2 Big South) would fight back into the contest with their own run but a LeXander trey with 6:27 to play would give CSU a 60-59 lead, one they would hold to the final whistle.
LeXander would add another corner three just moments later for a 63-59 lead before finishing the night with 12 points. He was joined in double figures by Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who scored a game-high 25 and Ty Jones added 12 himself.
Fleming now has 20-plus points in eight of his last nine games and sits third in the Big South Conference at 22.5 points a contest in league play.
The win was the fifth-straight in the all-time series for CSU who has dominated the Blue Hose on their home floor taking 10 of the 13 matchups in Charleston.
How It Happened
- CSU and Presbyterian would trade baskets over the opening 20 minutes as neither team could grab a lead larger than five.
- Fleming scored 14 of his game-high 25 in the first half as the Bucs and Blue Hose entered the locker room deadlocked at 33-all thanks to a .524 field goal percentage from the visitors.
- Despite not shooting a free throw over the first 20 minutes, Charleston Southern knocked down five shots from downtown and stole four passes.
- CSU would come out hot in the second half with a 12-2 run and 45-35 lead forcing an early Presbyterian timeout.
- The Bucs would hold a 12-point margin before the Blue Hose made their own 20-6 run over a 5-minute span for a 58-57 lead with 6:53 to play.
- LeXander hit a triple with 6:27 to play for a 60-59 lead and would hit a second one just moments later for a 63-59 cushion, one the Bucs would lockdown over the closing minutes.
- CSU would balloon the lead to 69-61 with :53 left before free throws iced the game for a fifth home victory in 2019-20 and fifth-straight win over Presbyterian.
News and Notes
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored a game-high 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals – the eighth time over his last nine games Fleming has scored over 20 points.
- Duncan LeXander reached double figures in the win hitting two clutch three-point baskets to give CSU the lead for good
- Ty Jones added 12 points and a pair of assists while hitting both his free throws to help the Bucs ice it down the stretch
- CSU turned 15 Blue Hose turnovers into 24 points and shot .519 from the field in the second half for a .483 mark across the full 40 minutes
- CSU also improved to 3-0 on Thursdays this season taking down USC Upstate, Campbell and Presbyterian with two coming at home and the middle contest on ESPNU
Up Next
Charleston Southern hits the road to take on reigning champion Gardner-Webb Saturday afternoon with a chance for four-straight wins. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+ from Paul Porter Arena.