Report of shots fired near high school a ‘false alarm,’ school officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School was placed on a temporary hold while law enforcement investigated a report of gunshots on or near the campus, district officials say.
Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt called the incident a “false alarm.”
“Police and school administrators have determined that no gunshots were fired on the West Ashley campus,” he said. “Law enforcement was notified and responded quickly to investigate; we placed our school on a “hold” to allow for the matter to be thoroughly investigated.”
Once school leaders received the “all clear" from investigators, the school resumed normal operations, Pruitt said.
Witnesses reported seeing police, deputies, firefighters and EMS workers on Wildcat Boulevard Friday.
Personnel from the Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Fire and Charleston EMS were all present shortly after noon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
