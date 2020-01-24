Crash blocks lane of Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One lane of Glenn McConnell Parkway headed away from Bees Ferry Road is closed because of a two-vehicle collision, police say.
One of the two vehicles is in a ditch, according to witnesses. The right lane of McConnell at Wild Cat Boulevard is closed, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The crash was reported at 8:36 a.m.
Charleston Police, Fire and EMS are on the scene.
There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.