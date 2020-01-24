DD2 to host teacher recruiting event Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two is sounding the call for new teachers.
District officials will host the event Saturday at Summerville High School. They say they’re starting the recruitment process early this year.
The district hires about 200 new teachers every year. District officials say they are being proactive about hiring the best candidates for the schools is becoming a harder and harder job with fewer candidates and still hundreds of vacancies every year.
“Our students are our future, and our teachers touch them every day,” DD2 Director of Personnel for Secondary Schools Elena Furnari said. “And we want to have quality people, quality teacher in front of our students, building those lasting relationships that will promote our kids into their future needs and goals.”
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Summerville High will be filled with teachers and principals from all 25 schools in the county.
In addition to teachers, the district is also looking for school counselors, media specialists, school psychologists and more.
Candidates come in from across the country and organizers say many are likely to be hired on the spot.
Despite the teacher shortage across the nation, DD2 remains a top choice for teachers searching for a job.
