Deputies seize 16 lbs. of marjuana, two arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies seized 16 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people on Thursday.
Timmy Phan, 23; and Jasmine Ho, 18, are charged with trafficking marijuana.
According to court affidavits, a package containing the Marijuana was delivered to an address on Watchtower Lane in West Ashley. Court papers state Phan took possession of the package and placed it inside Ho’s vehicle.
Detectives with the county’s Metro Major Case Unit says the the green, plantlike material field tested positive for marijuana.
According to the affidavits, Ho told detectives that she and Phan have been in a relationship for about two years.
A judge set Phan’s bond at $50,000 and Ho’s bond at $25,000 Friday morning.
