Fugitive wanted by multiple Lowcountry agencies captured following foot pursuit

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fugitive who was wanted by multiple Lowcountry agencies was captured following a foot pursuit on Thursday.
Authorities arrested Ryan Yates who is wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested after the US Marshals Office received information that Yates was living in his mother’s apartment on Atlantic Palms Boulevard in North Charleston and was driving a vehicle he stole in the Summerville area.
When authorities went to the apartment and approached Yates outside, a report states Yates, who was carrying a bookbag, fled as he ignored commands from law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office said Yates led authorities on a long distance foot pursuit as a CCSO helicopter monitored him from above. The pursuit eventually ended near Elms Plantation Boulevard.
Deputies reported finding the following items on Yates:
- A stolen SC identification card
- Four stolen credit cards
- A stolen social security card
- Stolen blank checks
- A stolen birth certificate
- 50 grams of a substance suspected to be meth
- 8.1 grams of suspected fentanyl
- .8 grams of a green plant like substance
- $240 in cash
Investigators reported that Yates told them that none of the items belonged to him and said that the drugs were fake.
Yates is wanted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for bench warrants issued this past August for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Those charges are in connection to an incident in which investigators say Yates took out a rifle and fired at two people who were responding to an online ad for a vehicle purchase.
He is also wanted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful carrying of a handgun, malicious injury to real property, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. Those warrants were issued in July of 2019.
In addition, Yates was wanted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for a general sessions bench warrant for possession with intent to distribute cocaine that was issued on Dec. 11, 2019.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.