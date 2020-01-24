Liberty Hill Academy counselor receives national service award

According to those who nominated Lewis, “she has given so much time and energy to building that program for teen girls in the Kibera slums. She not only helped raise some monies for the supplies, Saturday lunch, and our teacher pay in Kenya for the program, but she also authored the class activities and content. We did a survey of the girls’ empowerment in December for the participants that were there from May through December and the girls reported they felt more confident about themselves, made new friends in the program (which builds their support in school and community), and several commented they know they matter.”