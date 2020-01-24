Lowcountry woman helping people in Puerto Rico following earthquakes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who has family in Puerto Rico is trying to help people there following a swarm of earthquakes.
The island was hit by powerful earthquakes at the end of December and earlier this month.
Sharon Doublin received photos from family members who are having to live in tents as the island rebuilds. They’ve told her people in hard hit areas are in desperate need of basic supplies and Doublin is working to collect them and have them sent to Puerto Rico.
She’s collecting baby wipes, baby and adult diapers, hand sanitizer, batteries, and other basic items. Right now, two drop off locations will be open this weekend.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, you can drop supplies from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the YMCA in Cane Bay.
Also on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can take items to Job Impulse in North Charleston near the corner of Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester Road.
A list of items needed is below:
- Baby wipes
- Kid diapers
- Hand sanitizer
- First Aid box
- Adult diapers
- Insect repellent
- Pillows
- Bed sheets
- Whistles
- Air mattresses
- Sleeping bags
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Dry dog food
- Towels
- Tents
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.