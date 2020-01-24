One person transported to hospital following fire at Murrells Inlet condominium

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a fire at a Murrells Inlet condominium Thursday night.
Georgetown Sheriff Carter Weaver said deputies and firefighters responded to the Ellington condominiums at Wachesaw East around 6 p.m. for a welfare check.
According to the sheriff’s office, a smoke detector had been activated in a lower unit.
“Deputies checking the area smelled smoke, and firefighters made entry,” GCSO officials said. “A person was found unconscious on the floor and was transported to Waccamaw Community Hospital.”
The sheriff’s office said the fire damaged a stove and microwave, and the condo suffered smoke and water damage.
