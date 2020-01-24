Crane overturns on College Park Road; traffic delays expected

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic delays are expected in the Goose Creek area after a crane overturned on College Park Road Friday afternoon.
Berkeley County Government officials say it happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Trinity Place.
“No lanes are closed, but motorists can expect traffic delays,” county officials said in a statement.
According to Highway Patrol, a detour is in place on Corporate Parkway.
Troopers said lanes had been closed as crews worked the scene.
