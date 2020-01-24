Pete Buttigieg focuses on policies for African American voters in Berkeley County event

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - With almost one month until the Democratic primary, voters in Berkeley County say they’re listening closely to candidate policies.
On Thursday night, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke with nationally syndicated radio host Charlamagne tha God about his ideas to strengthen the economy specifically for black voters.
“I’m thinking about entrepreneurship and what the American people, through the federal government, should be doing to support black entrepreneurs,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg spoke about his "Douglas Plan," outlining multiple areas in the black community he wants to invest in, including education reform and economic growth.
While he’s strong in other early primary states, Buttigieg trails his competitors in South Carolina , according to recent national polls.
Voters say they’re seeing more competition between top tier candidates ahead of the primary.
“I think the field has narrowed a lot more than I thought it would at this point,” voter Gregory Forman said.
Christopher Cavanaugh, who attended the event with friends, said they are drawn to the election with a sense of urgency, hoping younger voters will get more involved in politics.
“Now, we’ve been stressing with seeing all the stuff that’s been happening in the world. So get out and vote seeing that we make up so, you know a huge majority of voters that are not voting sometimes,” Cavanaugh said.
As an early primary state, some say they hope the Palmetto state’s primary can cast a broad influence on the election as a whole.
“I think South Carolina will kind of guide the way about what’s going to happen in many other states,” undecided voter Alisa Locke said.
The registration deadline to vote in the democratic primary election is on Jan. 30. People can get more information and register online with the South Carolina Election Commission.
