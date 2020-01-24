Police: Rumor of attempted kidnapping unfounded

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Verify before you share. That’s the message Mount Pleasant Police are sending after they investigated a rumor going around several Facebook groups about an attempted abduction.
The rumors claimed the kidnapping attempt happened recently at Costco, police said on their Facebook page.
“Once we became aware of the posts, we attempted to verify the information,” the post states. “When we contacted the author, she was unable to provide actionable information to substantiate the claim and she quickly took down the original post.”
Police say it’s an example of “unfounded information” being circulated on social media and urged everyone to try to verify information before posting and causing unnecessary panic and worry.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.