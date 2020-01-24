S. Carolina looks for home win vs Vandy

FAB FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt's Saben Lee, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 69 percent of all Commodores scoring over the last five games.LIKEABLE LEE: Lee has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.