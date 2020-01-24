40th Annual Charleston Boat Show kicks off Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 40th annual Charleston Boat Show is back in town and will run from noon on Friday through 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Organizers say the event gets bigger every year, which is one of the reasons they keep coming back to the Lowcountry.
“Charleston, you cannot beat this market as far as the boat show business. You can’t," JBM Boat Show Management Company President Jacqui McGuinness said. "We do shows in other coastal markets, but Charleston tends to be the strongest. I think it’s just because of where it’s located and that people really love life on the water here and you can’t beat what we have here, I mean it’s a coastal community.”
McGuinness added that vendors and visitors travel from all over to attend the event, which brings more money to North Charleston.
Organizers want to point out that this show is not just for boat sales.
They will offer new programs this year like boating seminars specific to women and families. They also have boating simulators and kids' fishing clinics.
Visitors can expect to see 85 different boat brands and more than 100 vendors selling marine related products and services.
The Boat Show will be at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
Tickets for the boat show and a schedule of its events are all on their website.
