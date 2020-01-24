Wet Friday to give way to a beautiful weekend!

We’re tracking a strong cold front that will bring scattered rain, and the chance of a few strong thunderstorms late today. Showers will be scattered off and on through the day but the risk of thunderstorms will increase late this afternoon and into the evening hours. The highest risk for storms will be inland near I-95. Any storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds. This line of rain and storms that will develop along a cold front will move offshore around midnight. We’ll dry out and the sky will be clearing out by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine this weekend with highs near 60 degrees.