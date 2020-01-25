Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office makes second arrest in triple homicide

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced Saturday that a second arrest has been made in relation to a triple homicide that occurred Monday in the Pineville area.
Donelle Lamar McKelvey surrendered to Berkeley County detectives Saturday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. McKelvey was wanted on three counts of accessory before the fact of murder.
Berkeley County deputies arrested Jay Quan Washington on January 23. Washington was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
On January 20, Berkeley County deputies responded to Crawl Hill Drive and discovered three people dead in a vehicle. The discovery was made after Berkeley County dispatch received a call about a disabled car that appeared to have been involved in a car accident.
“The killing of those three individuals was senseless,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Deputies worked around the clock to bring justice for the deceased. This case was solved with the hard work of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office detectives, FBI and SLED Agents. This was a group effort and I am glad we will be able to hold those two men accountable for their actions.”
