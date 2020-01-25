Charleston Co. Deputy wins Deputy of the Year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Deputy has been awarded Deputy of the Year for his work in the line of duty.
Master Deputy Brian Moniz was awarded Deputy of the Year from the Knights of Columbus Rev. Ronald A. Anderson Council Friday night.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office explained some instances Deputy Muniz went above and beyond in the line of duty on social media.
In one tweet, the sheriff’s office said Moniz came across a pregnant mother with a flat tire on I-26. Moniz put on the spare, took her to Gerald’s, bought her a new tire and installed it, so that the woman could get her and her family off the interstate.
In another, the sheriff’s office recounts an instance in which he could not find help for a homeless man who had nowhere to go after being released from the Charleston County Detention Center, so he bought the man a train ticket so the man could get back to his home state of New York.
“Not every interaction turns out this way. But Moniz went above and beyond in these instances" the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. "In fact, co-workers consistently praise him for his special level of kindness and compassion for citizens. He’s an inspiration. Congratulations, Master Deputy Moniz! A job well-done.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.