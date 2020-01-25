Deputies arrest man accused of sending obscene messages, nude photos on social media

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man accused of sending obscene messages and nude photos to a person he believed was a juvenile.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old David Lambert of Columbia and charged him with criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
Bond was set at $15,000 cash.
“This individual believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old female,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “This individual was actually communicating with one of my deputies.”
A report states Lambert used a social media instant messenger site to send obscene messages of having sex with the underage teen persona as well as nude photos of himself.
OCSO officials said investigators were able to identify Lambert as the sender of the explicit material, in part, through the photos he sent.
“Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were assisting in an undercover chat operation with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office from August to November last year,” OCSO officials said in a statement."However, the OCSO investigators continued the operation in Orangeburg County after Richland County had concluded theirs."
