Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds of people have shown their support for an armless street artist whose artwork, supplies and donation box were stolen near the University of Georgia. Nearly $34,000 as been raised online for Michael Davenport, who is known in Athens for sketching the university's bulldog mascot. He draws them by holding a pen in his mouth because he lost his arms as a child. Davenport says someone in a gold-colored minivan stole from him when he went to use a restroom. Davenport plans to use the money for a truck to carry his supplies, and for medical treatment for his leg that was injured in an attack last year.