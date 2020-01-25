Man involved in police pursuit arrested, charged with armed robbery and murder, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man involved in a police pursuit was charged with armed robbery and murder, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo, with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said on Jan. 1, the Donnette on Asheville Highway in Spartanburg was the victim of an armed robbery along with three of the customers there.
On Jan. 10, Juan Booker was the victim of a homicide in Boiling Springs, deputies said.
According to Lt. Kevin Bobo, on Jan. 21, gang unit investigators attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of John B. White Sr. Boulevard. and Southport Road. He said that the vehicle was displaying a tag that did not match the car.
Bobo said the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued into the city limits where the driver stopped the car, ran from it, but was apprehended and arrested without incident.
The driver was Troy Dashaun Braxton, of Spartanburg. Bobo said Braxton was initially charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Bobo said after interviews and examination of evidence from Braxton's vehicle, Braxton was charged in the armed robbery at the Donnette and the homicide of Juan Booker.
According to Lt. Kevin Bobo, Braxton is charged with four counts of armed robbery and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the armed robbery at the Donnette.
Bobo said Braxton is also charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for Juan Booker’s homicide.
Braxton was also on probation in Union County, Bobo said.
