North Charleston church hosts home buying seminar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Revelation of Christ Church will host a home buying seminar on Saturday morning.
The event is free and open to the public.
It's from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church located at 1473 Remount Road.
Organizers say the event is sponsored by South State Bank and the nonprofit, Partners for a Better Community.
People will have the chance to meet with South State Bank representatives, realtors and home builders.
Organizers say their vision and mission as a ministry is to help as many people become home buyers this year. They also say people can get assistance with refinancing and remodeling their homes.
