Police arrest woman in connection to North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 72-year-old woman in connection to a North Charleston murder.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Linda Mozelle Grant Hines on Friday and charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.
Last week, officers arrested Jabari Lee and Terris White who were each charged with murder.
The suspects charges stem from an incident on Jan. 8 at 7:16 p.m. when police responded to St. Francis Street.
When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Courtenay Smalls who died from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to NCPD officials, through an investigation, detectives confirmed that Hines assisted the suspects with escaping detection and evading detection after the murder.
