Saturday Forecast: Pleasant and seasonable afternoon, chilly tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in so look for plenty of sunshine this weekend! Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees, feeling like it should for an afternoon in late January. Thanks to the cold front that moved through cooler and drier air is moving in. A more noticeable cool down is on tap tonight and tomorrow morning. Some high clouds should move in late tonight and tomorrow, but temps are still expected to cool into the upper 30s to near 40s degrees!