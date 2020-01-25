Saturday Forecast: Pleasant and seasonable afternoon, chilly tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building in so look for plenty of sunshine this weekend! Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees, feeling like it should for an afternoon in late January. Thanks to the cold front that moved through cooler and drier air is moving in. A more noticeable cool down is on tap tonight and tomorrow morning. Some high clouds should move in late tonight and tomorrow, but temps are still expected to cool into the upper 30s to near 40s degrees!
During the next few days, forecast highs are near seasonable. How you dress this afternoon should work for much of the upcoming week. The next slight chance for rain arrives Monday in the form of a low pressure system moving up from the Gulf of Mexico. No more than a quarter inch of rain is expected.
TODAY: Sunny and cooler; HIGH: 60.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and seasonable; HIGH: 61.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers; HIGH: 60.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns; HIGH: 58.
WEDNESDAY: Seasonable with more clouds; HIGH: 61.
THURSDAY: Sun & clouds: HIGH: 59.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy; HIGH: 61.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.