SLED turns Furman sexual assault investigation over to solicitor’s office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The State Law Enforcement Division has turned over its investigation regarding accusations of sexual assaults at Furman University to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to solicitor Walt Wilkins.
WYFF News 4 Investigates reported two sexual assaults were reported at the North Village student apartments last year.
Officials would not say which file has been turned over.
WYFF News 4 Investigates obtained a Furman University police log that showed a rape was reported at 4:22 a.m. Oct. 6. The log shows the rape happened sometime between 1 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. in the North Village dorms on Furman's campus.
"SLED is actively participating in an investigation with Furman University police regarding accusations of sexual misconduct involving student-athletes at the university," according to Tommy Crosby, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
"Specific details of the investigation are not available as this is an active and ongoing law enforcement proceeding," added Crosby.
WYFF News 4 Investigates reached out to the school’s athletic department for comment.
"Furman shared the available information in a statement to campus on Friday, December 13," spokesman Hunter Reid wrote in an emailed response. "The university is cooperating fully with SLED, which is leading the investigation, and with the agency's request that we not share details of the investigation while it is ongoing."
Bob Jones University spokesman Randy Page confirmed that students from Bob Jones were also involved in the investigation.
Page said the students involved were suspended, but not because of sexual misconduct. Page said the students involved were not suspect in the sexual misconduct case.
Furman University police confirmed that case was turned over to SLED.
During SLED's investigation into the reported rape, investigators discovered other possible "sexual assaults" may have happened between July 14 and Sept. 2, according to Furman police. Those incidents also happened in the North Village dorms, according to the police crime log.
SLED is investigating both cases.
According to the Furman University 2019 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, there were 23 reported rapes on Furman’s campus from 2016 to 2018.
