Two people displaced following house fire near Kingstree
January 24, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 9:07 PM

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were displaced following a house fire near Kingstree on Friday morning.

According to fire officials, it happened on Greenlee Street at 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say they believe the fire originated from a space heater. It’s the third heating-related structure fire that crews have responded to in the last three days.

