Two people displaced following house fire near Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were displaced following a house fire near Kingstree on Friday morning.
According to fire officials, it happened on Greenlee Street at 2 a.m.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.
Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say they believe the fire originated from a space heater. It’s the third heating-related structure fire that crews have responded to in the last three days.
