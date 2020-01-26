Bucs take double overtime thriller Saturday, 92-83

Fleming led all scorers tying his career-high 31 points and set a new career-high with six blocks, none bigger than the chase down on Jose Perez in the first overtime to keep it tied. He led five Buccaneers in double figures (Duncan LeXander – 15, Deontaye Buskey – 14, Travis Anderson – 13 and Ty Jones – 10) with 24 coming in the second half and two overtime periods.