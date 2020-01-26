Bucs take double overtime thriller Saturday, 92-83

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – It took 50 minutes, but Charleston Southern men’s basketball has a four-game win streak.
Led by 31 points and a near triple-double from Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston Southern (11-9, 5-3 Big South) overcame a halftime deficit and two game-tying shots from Gardner-Webb (7-12, 3-4 Big South) for a 92-83 double overtime road win, moving to 3-1 in league play away from home.
Fleming led all scorers tying his career-high 31 points and set a new career-high with six blocks, none bigger than the chase down on Jose Perez in the first overtime to keep it tied. He led five Buccaneers in double figures (Duncan LeXander – 15, Deontaye Buskey – 14, Travis Anderson – 13 and Ty Jones – 10) with 24 coming in the second half and two overtime periods.
Perez led the four Runnin’ Bulldogs in double figures with 21 points with 15 coming in the second half.
Saturday’s win was the fourth in-a-row for CSU who moves to 3-1 on the road in Big South play.
How It Happened
· Charleston Southern got open looks early but couldn’t knock down their first few shots before getting hot.
· Duncan LeXander hit all three of his first-half treys to spark the Bucs and lead the way at the break with nine points.
· After falling behind 20-10, CSU would outscore the Runnin’ Bulldogs 16-8 and bring it back to 28-26 before Gardner-Webb closed the half with a 33-28 lead behind trips to the free throw line.
· CSU came out on fire in the second half using a 10-0 run over the first 4-plus minutes to grab their first lead at 38-33
· Gardner-Webb would climb back into the contest and force overtime as the Buccaneer defense stood tall at the horn in a 65-all tie.
· Both teams traded baskets to start the first overtime period before a Jose Perez trey tied it at 74-74 with 4.9 to play.
· The Bucs didn’t let the shot phase them as they hit the first two treys of the second overtime for an 80-74 lead, one they would hold the rest of the way.
· CSU hit all eight free throw attempts in the overtime periods to ice the game late and made key defensive stops to keep the Runnin’ Bulldogs two baskets behind the full second overtime.
News and Notes
· Fleming tied his career-high with 31 in the win scoring 20-plus in nine of his last 10 ballgames. He also had a career-high 11 assists and six blocks finishing just one rebounds (9) shy of a triple-double.
· Five Buccaneers finished the night in double figures as Duncan LeXander tied his season-high with five treys (15 points), Deontaye Buskey added 14, Travis Anderson had 13 and Ty Jones had 10 –eight in the second half.
· CSU grabbed their fifth Big South win and move to 3-1 on the road in league play, winners of four-straight.
· Saturday was the first overtime for the Bucs this season who overcame a halftime deficit and scored a team-high 92 in a Big South contest.
· The Bucs also had 23 assists in the win on 34 baskets, their highest second-highest assist total in a single game this season.
· CSU now has wins in two of their last three against Gardner-Webb and have a 3-0 record in the Tar Heel state in Big South play.
Up Next
The Bucs return home for a Thursday night contest as first-place Winthrop comes to Buccaneer Field House for the annual White Out game, featuring the two hottest teams in the league. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ with CSU looking for a five-game streak.