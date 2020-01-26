Bulldogs Fall to Furman at Home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Citadel basketball team fell to in-state rival Furman by a score of 78-54 at McAlister Field House Saturday afternoon.
Game Information
Final Score: Furman 78, The Citadel 54
Records: Furman (17-5, 6-2 SoCon), The Citadel (6-13, 0-8 SoCon)
Location: Charleston, S.C. (McAlister Field House)
Series: Furman leads, 125-87
KEY STATS
- The score changed hands 11 times and was tied four times in the first half as the Bulldogs managed to hang with the Paladins for the first 20 minutes.
- Freshman Fletcher Abee started the game off with a floater just outside of the pain after Furman squandered its first two possessions with an offensive foul and a missed 3-pointer.
- In the early going, the largest lead was four points for the Paladins and two for the Bulldogs.
- With 2:15 left in the opening half, Eddie Davis, III converted a pair of free throws to tie the score at 29-all, but Furman closed out the half on an 8-1 run to take a seven-point, 37-30 lead into the intermission.
- Furman opened the second half on a 14-0 run, taking advantage of two Citadel turnovers and six missed shots by the 'Dogs to establish a 51-30 lead nearly 3:30 into the period.
- The Bulldogs answered the run with a 7-0 spurt from Kaelon Harris, including a 3-pointer from in front of the home bench, to pull to within 14.
- Despite the quick shift in momentum, Furman began to pull away, securing a 21-point, 66-45 lead with 6:19 left to play after Jordan Lyons converted a pair of free throws.
- For the game, The Citadel shot 36.2% (17-of-47) from the field after opening the game by shooting 43.5% (10-of-23) in the first half.
- The Bulldogs converted just four of their 25 3-point attempts (.160).
- Furman ended the game shooting 42.9% (27-of-63) from the field, including 35.7% (10-of-28) from beyond the 3-point arc.
- Abee led the Bulldogs with 15 points, including three made 3-pointers.
- Harris ended his afternoon with 11 points and six rebounds.
- Furman's Clay Mounce led all scorers with 22 points, including four made treys.
NOTES
- Freshman Brady Spence swatted away two shots, giving him 17 for the season. He is now tied for 10th in program history for blocked shots by a freshman. He has blocked multiple shots in five games.
- Fellow freshman Stephen Clark also had two blocked shots, marking his second multi-block game of the season.
- With his three made 3-pointers against Furman, Abee now has 49 for the season. He is one trey away from ninth in program history for made 3-pointers by a freshman in a single season.
- Tyson Batiste ended Saturday’s game with seven assists, giving him 117 for the year. He is just two assists away from cracking into the top 15 for single-season assists.