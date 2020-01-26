Charleston leaders want public input on affordable housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston plans to use public comments collected during a series of meetings about affordable housing Tuesday to update a five-year plan for future federal funding use.
Input will also give leaders a road map to look into the city’s law ordinances and other policies that impact availability and access to housing.
Citizens and community leaders have the following opportunities to attend this Tuesday:
- 10:00 a.m. in the first floor Public Meeting Room at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street
- 1:30 p.m. in the Art Room at the Waring Senior Center, located at 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive
- 4:00 p.m. in Suite 203 at the College of Charleston’s Harry M. Lightsey Center, located at 160 Calhoun Street
- 6:00 p.m. at the Charleston County Public Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street
Citizens and community leaders can also provide input via an online Community Needs Survey, which can be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V25MH6C.
In addition to online responses, the survey can also be submitted via email to Andrea Jones at jonesan@charlestonsc.gov or in person to the Department of Housing and Community Development, located at 75 Calhoun Street, Suite 3200, Charleston, South Carolina 29401.
Surveys must be received by Feb. 21.
