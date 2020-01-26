Charleston police investigating shooting in parking lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a Radcliff Street parking lot at around 1:40 a.m. in reference to a call for shots fired. When officers arrived to the scene,a victim was already taken to an area hospital by a relative according to a news release by the police department. The victim has reportedly been treated and released.
Investigators remained on scene collecting evidence and getting statements on the incident from witnesses.
Police say they consider this to be an isolated incident. “There is no reason to believe there are any ongoing threats to the community,” the police department said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.