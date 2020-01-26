Clemson Falls to No. 6/5 Louisville, 80-62

Playing for the first time since an ankle injury sidelined him in November, Alex Hemenway was an X-factor off the bench for the Tigers. The freshman scored a season-high eight points, all of which came in the second half. Chase Hunter, another Clemson freshman, netted a pair of 3-point shots in his 8-point outing. Clyde Trapp was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 11 points to go along with his three assists, and Clemson’s Tevin Mack, who scored six points, corralled a team-high eight rebounds. Darius Perry manned the charge for Louisville with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting.