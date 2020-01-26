Court documents: Man accused of ‘tickling’ minor inappropriately

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested after a victim came forward saying he touched her inappropriately.
Gregory Carriere has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Court documents say that on December 16, 2019 at the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center in Lexington, a victim said that when she would visit Carriere, he would touch her inappropriately.
The victim reportedly said he would do this while tickling other parts of her body. The victim also said she asks Carriere to stop, but he would just laugh and continue.
Carriere is now out on a $25,000 bond.
