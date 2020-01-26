Deputies: Fight leads to fatal shooting in Williamsburg County

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year old man in Williamsburg County has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting, deputies said.
Hunter Lee Elliott was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the fight happened Thursday inside a home on Sleepy Prong Road in the Andrews area. The victim, who was identified as 47-year-old Johnny Ray Springs, was found unresponsive on the floor. Deputies say Springs died before EMS could take him to a hospital.
An investigation revealed Springs and Elliott knew each other, and sometime between noon and 1 p.m., the two had gotten into a fight, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Daryel Moyd said.
Moments later, Elliot retrieved a shotgun from his bedroom and shot Springs, Moyd said.
Elliott was booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the WCSO at 843-355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity.
