Last-Second Three Not Enough To Hold Off Seahawks

“Give Wilmington credit. They came in here. They were very confident. They made the plays they needed to make to win the game. (Interim Head) Coach (Rob) Burke had them ready to play. I thought them changing the defenses gave us a surprise. Obviously, we still had 70 points. We were doing a good job of adjusting and attacking it. We talked about trying to attack in the paint more. Thirty-three attempts is a lot for us from three. They attempted that many free throws. We tried to keep them out of the paint. They did a good job of penetrating. They made the winning plays they needed to make. We had our chances with about a minute and 20 left. Obviously, we are very disappointed. We had a great crowd and great spirit in the gym. You have to give them credit. Those guys played very inspired tonight.”