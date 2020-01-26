Last-Second Three Not Enough To Hold Off Seahawks

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Four College of Charleston players scored in double figures, including 16 from Grant Riller, but it wasn’t enough as UNCW won its second-straight game in Colonial Athletic Association play, 72-70, on Saturday night at TD Arena.
With the Cougars (12-9, 6-3 CAA) down by four with seven seconds remaining in regulation, Riller dribbled the ball up the court and knocked down a 3-pointer to make it, 71-70.
Charleston would foul the Seahawks (7-15, 2-7 CAA) with 1.2 seconds left, but UNCW would take advantage of its trips to the free throw line hitting 22-of-33 on the night.
Shykeim Phillips registered a game-high 17 points, while Ty Gadsden had 16 and Jaylen Sims 13 for the Seahawks, who also knocked off Northeastern a week ago with a 76-74 overtime thriller at home under Interim Head Coach Rob Burke.
Brevin Galloway joined Riller in double figures with 12 points, while Jaylen McManus and DeAngelo Epps each had 10. Sam Miller grabbed a game-and career-high 14 rebounds including 12 on the defensive end.
The Cougars led 36-32 at halftime, but shot a conference-low 18.2 percent from long range (6-of-33) against the Seahawks’ perimeter defense.
Charleston, which remains in a three-way tie for second in the league standings, will regroup before hitting the road this week for a two-game trip that kicks off against James Madison (8-12, 1-8 CAA) on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. (ET) in Harrisonburg, Va. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the 11th-consecutive game, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (7-4).
• UNCW won its first game in the series since 2017, but College of Charleston still owns a 15-14 advantage in the all-time series between the two CAA rivals.
• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 49-consecutive games with a team-high 16 points against UNCW. He also led the team with four assists. Riller has now tabulated 2,244 career points to date.
• Sam Miller brought down a career-and game-high 15 rebounds including 12 on the defensive glass. It marked the third double-figure rebounding game of his career.
• Jaylen McManus had a near double-double performance with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Seahawks. It was his 10th double-figure scoring game this season and 15th of his career.
• DeAngelo Epps came off the bench and poured in a career-high 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc versus UNCW.
• Brevin Galloway scored in double figures for the 13th time this season with 12 points and grabbed a season-high six rebounds against UNCW.
• It was Charleston’s 10th game this season to be decided in single digits (4-6).
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“Give Wilmington credit. They came in here. They were very confident. They made the plays they needed to make to win the game. (Interim Head) Coach (Rob) Burke had them ready to play. I thought them changing the defenses gave us a surprise. Obviously, we still had 70 points. We were doing a good job of adjusting and attacking it. We talked about trying to attack in the paint more. Thirty-three attempts is a lot for us from three. They attempted that many free throws. We tried to keep them out of the paint. They did a good job of penetrating. They made the winning plays they needed to make. We had our chances with about a minute and 20 left. Obviously, we are very disappointed. We had a great crowd and great spirit in the gym. You have to give them credit. Those guys played very inspired tonight.”
College of Charleston Senior Guard Grant Riller
On the game …
“They (UNCW) made a little bit more plays than us, down the stretch especially. We missed most of our shots tonight. I think we had our worse shooting performance for the year. It was kind of bad to have it on this day, but we have to move forward.”
College of Charleston Freshman Forward DeAngelo Epps
On his career-high, 10-point performance …
“It’s great to think about individual performance, but at the end of the day we didn’t get the win.”