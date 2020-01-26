Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS-GEORGIA
Georgia working to prevent spread of coronavirus to state
ATLANTA (AP) — An outbreak of coronavirus occurring in China has the Georgia Department of Public Health on high alert. State health officials said Friday the department is closely monitoring the outbreak and regularly coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DPH is advising healthcare providers statewide to be alert for patients who have traveled form Wuhan, China and present with fever and respiratory symptoms. To detect possible cases of coronavirus infection early and prevent further spread, the United States began actively screening incoming travelers from Wuhan at five select airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
OFFICER RUN OVER
Police: Man fleeing scene hits law enforcement officers
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Two law enforcement officers in Georgia are being treated for injuries after being hit by a car in a parking lot early Saturday. The Gwinnett County Police Department says one of its officers and an investigator from the District Attorney's Office were trying to stop a man about 2:30 a.m. from driving because they believed he was intoxicated in a parking lot outside Chiquititas Lounge in Norcross. The suspect backed up, knocking the officer to the ground with the driver's door. He then pulled forward and ran over the officer. The suspect faces charges of felony obstruction, aggravated assault, and fleeing and eluding.
COKE BOTTLER-SOUTH GEORGIA
Coca-Cola bottler building $60M warehouse in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — A Coca-Cola bottler is making a $60 million investment in rural South Georgia that the company says will create about 200 new jobs. Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED CEO John Sherman was on hand as officials broke ground on the company's new warehouse and sales center in Tifton. WALB-TV reports the project will have about 300,000 square feet of space. Sherman told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking Thursday his company is “world class” when it comes to building new facilities and serving the communities where they're located. Construction is expected to start in a few weeks. Coca-Cola UNITED is one of North America's largest privately held Coca-Cola bottlers. The company is based in Birmingham, Alabama.
DJ SLAYING
Slaying of South Georgia radio DJ unsolved after 8 years
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — The slaying of a South Georgia disc jockey remains unsolved eight years after he was gunned down outside the radio station where he worked. Stephon Edgerton was known on the air as Juan Gotti to listeners of WGOV radio in Valdosta. He stepped outside the station just before midnight on Jan. 20, 2012, when somebody shot him three times. Edgerton managed to call 911 and describe his attacker before he died. The slain DJ's wife, Hilda Edgerton, told the Valdosta Daily Times it hurts that no one has ever been arrested in the case. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said one prime suspect was killed in a shootout years ago. But he said the sheriff's office will follow any new leads that arise.
JIMMY CARTER
Substitute teaching a challenge in Jimmy Carter's class
Substitute teaching can be a challenge when you're replacing a former U.S. president. Kim Fuller is the substitute Sunday school teacher for her uncle, Jimmy Carter, at the ex-president's church in Plains, Georgia. Carter has been attending as a class member lately, following health problems. Fuller says he sometimes raises his eyebrows at things she says. But Fuller says she relies on his input. Carter underwent surgery in November to relieve pressure on his brain following a series of falls. He and his wife Rosalynn have been in church weekly since Dec. 29. Fuller says it's unclear when or if Carter will return to teaching.
TAX CUTS-GEORGIA
Leading Georgia senator doesn't "see the math" for tax cut
ATLANTA (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker is casting doubt on whether Georgia's taxpayers will see another income tax cut this year. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Hufstetler of Rome said Friday that he doubts that Georgia's General Assembly will further reduce the top rate on Georgia's state income tax from 5.75% to 5.5%. Hufstetler said he doesn't “see the math.” Legislators cut the top income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in 2019. Analysts estimate the state would forgo $500 million to $550 million in revenue from another cut. But with revenues already lagging after the first cut, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered midyear budget cuts this year, with plans for cuts to get deeper next year.
MISSING TEACHER-GEORGIA
Suspect in Georgia teacher's death files 2nd pretrial appeal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A man charged with the 2005 slaying and disappearance of a Georgia high school teacher is once again asking the state's highest court to hear an appeal before he stands trial. Ryan Duke's murder trial in the death of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead has been on hold for months as his defense attorneys try to obtain state funding for expert witnesses. Duke's lawyers say he has no money to pay experts. But the trial judge says Duke gave up any rights to state money when he declined legal representation by public defenders in favor of private attorneys willing to take his case for free.
POLICE SHOOTING-GEORGIA
Authorities: Home invasion suspect killed by Georgia police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say police officers shot and killed an armed man as they responded to a report of a possible home invasion. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday that preliminary information indicates 22-year-old Deandre Lee Seaborough-Patterson pointed a gun at Savannah police officers before they shot him. The officers were responding Thursday to a call from a woman saying someone was trying to break into her home. The GBI says officers found Patterson in the yard outside the home with a gun in his hand and he refused orders to drop the weapon. None of the officers was injured. Savannah police called the GBI to investigate, which is customary in officer-involved shootings in Georgia.