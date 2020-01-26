Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three months after he and other faculty members received threatening emails, the chairman of Wake Forest University's sociology department is awaiting word from the school on how it will address those threats. Joseph Soares says neither the FBI nor Wake Forest police have offered any clues as to who sent the racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic emails to him and others in his department, and to several other departments at the university. In all, a dozen emails were sent out. Soares called it the most stressful experience of his academic life. Through a spokeswoman, the university president declined to be interviewed about the episode.