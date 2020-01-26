Man awaiting trial for 2017 Walterboro kidnapping arrested

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was awaiting trial for a 2017 kidnapping case has been arrested again on a separate incident Sunday afternoon.
Richard Sexton has been arrested after Cottageville Police Chief J.D. Cook says Sexton kidnapped an elderly man, beating him up and stealing his gun and truck. The victim is in the hospital with unknown injuries.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources assisted Cottageville police on the scene.
Cook says that Sexton was on an ankle monitor while he was awaiting trial for the 2017 case, but it fell off.
